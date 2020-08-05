Horoscopes: Aug. 5

It’s not always easy to know the value of things. A valuable Picasso vase is sold at a garage sale for two bucks. A dusty volume at the library fundraising book sale is also a priceless relic. It is so often the case that true value is not accurately summed up in a price tag. In this new cycle of Mercury in Leo, goods matter, but it’s the story we’re buying.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 5). You will discover your own Elysium Field, an idyllic haven into which you have earned entry. As it is with all beautiful situations on Earth, this environment has a timeline, which makes it all the more important that you live it up! The work you do in November is the start of a difference you make in the lives of others where you can. Aries and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 25, 7, 13 and 2.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe it seems counterintuitive, but exposing what you feel insecure about is the confident move. To those with a core belief of worthiness, vulnerability is less of a risk. They know they will not be crushed by the outcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). An interest in widening your circle suggests your values are changing, too. And when your values match with those of another, attraction naturally follows.