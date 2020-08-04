Horoscopes: Aug. 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some of the things you have wanted to do turned out not to have enough of a plus side to keep you going on them for too long. You’re back to looking for a new niche, and you’ll have excellent luck with it, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you want something very badly, it’s both a gift and a danger. Desire causes you to work harder than you otherwise would. It also inspires nonsensical tactics. Bounce your thoughts off of an objective party.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Finding your own style is a process, and probably a constant evolution as you change through the seasons of life. Don’t be afraid to try things out, because you can always discard what doesn’t work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Don’t fret if you’re not getting to do what you do best. You can do a lot of things “best.” You may not think you are utilizing your talents directly, but you cannot help but express the essence of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People can be expected to disappoint from time to time, but if it’s becoming a habit, there’s something to change, and fast. So which would you rather lose: the expectation or the relationship?