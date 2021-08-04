 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Aug. 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Given the way the world works, it would be absurd to feel entitled to a life without adversity. To have all of what you need and most of what you want, though ideal, is certainly not the norm. The precarious Uranus position asks, “Could we at least have a chance to work hard for the option?” Advocate for opportunities and freedoms for all.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no shortcut to becoming. The stages are often extremely awkward. It will feel scary and false to pretend to be something you’re not, which is precisely why transformation is only for the brave (which you are!)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are more resolute and implacable than any opposition you could encounter. If they are stronger, wait until a moment of weakness. If they are faster, let them tire themselves out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People are serving their own interests as they cast you in a role, decide how to see you and predict who you are. Their opinions will be only very slightly useful in your crafting of who you want to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If all the world is a stage, today you’re the lighting director. You set a mood, direct attention by spotlighting important things and convey your expectations by bringing it brightly up or quietly down.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You have cultivated an ability to see yourself from a distance. This opens you to a wider range of possibilities than most others around you will ever know about. Objectivity is a cornerstone of sophistication and maturity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Humor will accelerate relationships. Connection, trust and communication happen inside of a smiling breath. Everyone who laughs together is standing on common ground.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When things start to go awry and the questions pour into your mind, let them. Don’t bother answering, either — there’s no time. Get to work clearing the obstacles, and let the questions answer themselves.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s no shortage of disagreeable ideas, though insulting their endorsers with an opposing opinion holds no appeal. If you have nothing to prove, you’ll forgo 100 arguments to save your energy for what matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You make people a little uncomfortable, and that’s a good thing. Don’t rush to ease the tension or you’ll spoil the opportunity here for all to try harder, raise the level and be the best version of themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The current obstacle between you and what you want is basically immaterial. Charge ahead. You’ll be surprised how little force it takes to push through. Like a proper bully, this thing has no power beyond your fear of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Between you and the next thing, there’s a gap — an invitation to a leap of faith. If you don’t have faith, that’s fine, too. Consider engineering, aeronautics, wire-walking... there’s more than one way to bridge this.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You thought you’d learned from a mistake, but now you’re back at a place that looks suspiciously similar, and with the urge to repeat the unfruitful actions of the past! It’s a matter of the lesson being a little deeper than it looks.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 4). Life is good, not because it’s problem-free but because it brings you your favorite types of problems — the kind that pay you, introduce you to exciting people and places, and sharpen your talents. Your beautiful attitude bonds you with complementary companions. An investment ripens, allowing a dream purchase. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 2, 27 and 10.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The benefits of playing tug-of-war with your dog

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 31

The moon’s conjunction with Uranus in stubborn Taurus reminds us how impossible it is to change people who don’t want to change. The same goes…

Horoscopes: July 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 30

Mars leaving the sign of the heart to explore Virgo, the sign of work, speaks to the burden of emotional labor. There’s a gap between our inne…

Horoscopes: July 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 29

Under these Leo aspects, our ideas of what a relationship should be continue to conflict with our heart’s impulses, preferences and leanings. …

Horoscopes: Aug. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 1

The solar conjunction to Mercury in opposition to Saturn welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But is there any other kind really? …

Horoscopes: Aug. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 3

Openness grows minds. Ideas flourish and multiply in the spirit of possibility. Exponential intellectual advantage goes to the curious. A Venu…

Horoscopes: Aug. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 2

Animals care little about reciprocity. Good will, fairness, sacrifices to the gods and other behaviors to engender a sense of justice beyond t…

Horoscopes: July 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 28

In the weeks ahead, with Jupiter gliding through the early stages of socially responsible Aquarius, two kinds of responsibility will be served…

Horoscopes: July 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 24

Mercury and Neptune align in water signs to bring about inspired windows into adjacent realities. There are potentials to explore, new worlds …

Horoscopes: July 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 27

A communication tip as Mercury enters Leo: To cultivate a style of getting your message across is less than half of what it takes to be a good…

Horoscopes: July 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 26

The Pisces moon pulling across the sky from Venus releases the art from our souls. We are all the writers of our own stories, but just because…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News