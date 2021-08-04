Horoscopes: Aug. 4

Given the way the world works, it would be absurd to feel entitled to a life without adversity. To have all of what you need and most of what you want, though ideal, is certainly not the norm. The precarious Uranus position asks, “Could we at least have a chance to work hard for the option?” Advocate for opportunities and freedoms for all.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no shortcut to becoming. The stages are often extremely awkward. It will feel scary and false to pretend to be something you’re not, which is precisely why transformation is only for the brave (which you are!)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are more resolute and implacable than any opposition you could encounter. If they are stronger, wait until a moment of weakness. If they are faster, let them tire themselves out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People are serving their own interests as they cast you in a role, decide how to see you and predict who you are. Their opinions will be only very slightly useful in your crafting of who you want to be.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If all the world is a stage, today you’re the lighting director. You set a mood, direct attention by spotlighting important things and convey your expectations by bringing it brightly up or quietly down.