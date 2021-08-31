Horoscopes: Aug. 31

A melody can play out in one note at a time, but the emotional tone is hard to discern without other notes lending context. Likewise, we use one another as sounding boards to understand what we are singing into the world. There’s clarity in today’s music, with twin lunar vibes playing a duet to outline tensions and harmonious blends.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A project drags on. As arduous as this seems right now, it’s important to get to the end and finish with a bang. You may have to reach deep to drum up enthusiasm for the last leg of the journey.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your adaptive nature gives you a competitive advantage now as the game changes before your very eyes. The way it worked in the past is not the way it works now. The future will bring even more changes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). New situations heighten your senses. You’ll notice what others who have grown used to the situation cannot see. Let the strangeness wear off before you decide whether — and how — a thing fits into your life.