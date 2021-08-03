Horoscopes: Aug. 3

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s the conundrum of the modern world — spending big on what’s entirely unnecessary. So much of what you’re willing to pay for today is actually free. Challenge yourself to keep your money and cut something out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Relationships are as strong as what they have in common. Bonds form over a shared goal, ritual or cause. If nothing comes up organically, these things can be artificially instated to good effect, as long as everyone is invested.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you’re the recipient or the giver, a random act of kindness will elicit a natural high. Likely, you’ll be both. You enjoy figuring out how to help and delight others. It always comes back to you in some form.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The path to the land of deeply interesting things runs right through the forest of shiny objects. The trick is to keep moving past, eyes ahead. Don’t stop, and definitely don’t veer. Ever-forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It has sometimes felt as though the Fates were against you, though perhaps they were just projecting a few more moves into the future than you were able to see. In any regard, you’re perfectly aligned.