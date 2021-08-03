 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Aug. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 3

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Openness grows minds. Ideas flourish and multiply in the spirit of possibility. Exponential intellectual advantage goes to the curious. A Venus trine to Uranus speaks to the fickle aspects of open-mindedness too, reminding us that one day’s good ideas are the next day’s old news. A Mercury square hits home the point: Strike while the iron is hot.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Action prevails. Action is a difference in the world. Action is education. Action forges the character. The words won’t flow easily today and that is for the best. Anything that would be said will be done instead.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The thing that seemed so modern in one era becomes laughably retro. That used to happen over the course of years and now it’s a seasonal growth. Your efforts to keep up with it will provide fun and advantages.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When in public, others come first and you come second. This is the glue that holds polite society together. You are not afraid to assert yourself when it’s necessary, but most of the time it’s not — and that’s so nice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s the conundrum of the modern world — spending big on what’s entirely unnecessary. So much of what you’re willing to pay for today is actually free. Challenge yourself to keep your money and cut something out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Relationships are as strong as what they have in common. Bonds form over a shared goal, ritual or cause. If nothing comes up organically, these things can be artificially instated to good effect, as long as everyone is invested.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Whether you’re the recipient or the giver, a random act of kindness will elicit a natural high. Likely, you’ll be both. You enjoy figuring out how to help and delight others. It always comes back to you in some form.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The path to the land of deeply interesting things runs right through the forest of shiny objects. The trick is to keep moving past, eyes ahead. Don’t stop, and definitely don’t veer. Ever-forward.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It has sometimes felt as though the Fates were against you, though perhaps they were just projecting a few more moves into the future than you were able to see. In any regard, you’re perfectly aligned.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To dream of the day in which you do what makes your heart sing is dangerous business. “Doing you” isn’t the kind of dream you should wait to accomplish. Engage in your joyful activities daily.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll knuckle down to a project you thought would already be in your rearview. Better late than never. Giving up isn’t an option to you. For this reason, life’s timing, however far-off of your own it may seem, won’t disappoint.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The beauty that appears so far away is actually in the small network of electric impulses sparking inside you as you push your senses into the world. It takes less than a millisecond to travel to your place of wonder and delight.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 3). This solar return highlights relationships. You’ll be well-loved! Your tenderness draws many close to your heart; some will have the privilege of entry. You’ll gain advantage in a competitive arena. You’ll be surprised, inspired and benefited with teammates who work as hard as you for the group prize. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 13, 2, 19, 44 and 42.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cutting 250 calories daily may improve heart health in older adults

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: July 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 28

In the weeks ahead, with Jupiter gliding through the early stages of socially responsible Aquarius, two kinds of responsibility will be served…

Horoscopes: July 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 31

The moon’s conjunction with Uranus in stubborn Taurus reminds us how impossible it is to change people who don’t want to change. The same goes…

Horoscopes: July 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 30

Mars leaving the sign of the heart to explore Virgo, the sign of work, speaks to the burden of emotional labor. There’s a gap between our inne…

Horoscopes: July 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 29

Under these Leo aspects, our ideas of what a relationship should be continue to conflict with our heart’s impulses, preferences and leanings. …

Horoscopes: Aug. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 1

The solar conjunction to Mercury in opposition to Saturn welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But is there any other kind really? …

Horoscopes: Aug. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 2

Animals care little about reciprocity. Good will, fairness, sacrifices to the gods and other behaviors to engender a sense of justice beyond t…

Horoscopes: July 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 27

A communication tip as Mercury enters Leo: To cultivate a style of getting your message across is less than half of what it takes to be a good…

Horoscopes: July 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 24

Mercury and Neptune align in water signs to bring about inspired windows into adjacent realities. There are potentials to explore, new worlds …

Horoscopes: July 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 25

The day features time spent in pleasant ways as well as hours in quite the opposite mode. The unenjoyable moments are still useful, maybe even…

Horoscopes: July 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 26

The Pisces moon pulling across the sky from Venus releases the art from our souls. We are all the writers of our own stories, but just because…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News