Horoscopes: Aug. 29

The moon, Pluto and Mercury align most auspiciously in practical earth signs, echoing the sun’s practical agenda in Virgo. We are willing to get down to work, and much can be accomplished in a very short period of time. It is therefore of utmost importance that we focus on the right things: endeavors that will have a healthy ripple effect.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The intelligence you use to read the room is a communication beyond language. You tune into primal factors and understand how to best manage the social network before you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You don’t expect to be paid for any and every exertion of effort. Though an endeavor should ideally be its own reward, which is a kind of payment built into the action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have a talent for creating easy fun. People enjoy your challenges, and they will play the games you lay out and sign up for whatever daring excitement you propose.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Improvements cannot be made in theory; they must happen in practice. You can learn why and how something works, but that’s not enough to make it work for you. Experience is the best teacher.