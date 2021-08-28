Horoscopes: Aug. 28

The last full day of Mercury in Virgo will be a productive one in which orders are followed, requests fulfilled, goals met, expectations exceeded. At day’s end, there will be a brief sense of accomplishment followed by a lengthy bout of assessment as Mercury, in transition, asks, “Now that it’s done, what does it mean?”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If no one else is taking charge, assume the authority. Handle each issue as it comes to you and as quickly as possible. Delaying problems will only result in bigger problems.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What is commonplace to you will be a novelty or even a wonder to someone from a different place. Sharing your culture will open your eyes, ears and taste buds to what’s great about it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The benefit to keeping communication short and to-the-point is both social and financial. You will be heard, understood and paid. People respect how you value time.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As good as you may feel about your ability to handle details, there will be simply too many of them to juggle and still feel calm and relaxed. The answer is a checklist or an assistant — more likely, both.