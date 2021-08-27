Horoscopes: Aug. 27

The fifth planet from the Sun is over two and a half times bigger than the rest of the planets combined. It follows that Jupiter is associated with expansion, exponential growth and massive fortunes. The current position of Mercury in vigilant Virgo to lucky Jupiter is a nudge to check on the soundness of our investments.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because there is always more to learn, you’re seldom bored. The exception is the case in which circumstances disallow you to follow your curiosity. A restriction will lift — hooray!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll find yourself in a fascinating position. The next 48 hours are marked by boldness and unpredictability. Because no one, not even you, is sure how this will go, all eyes are on you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you martyr yourself in the name of friendship, you’ll only end up resenting your friend. The best reason to make a sacrifice is for how it defines you to yourself.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It’s hard to see the value of an opportunity on its face. You must proceed down the winding corridor in hopes it actually leads somewhere good. Even if you have to turn around and go back, at least your curiosity will be satisfied.