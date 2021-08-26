Horoscopes: Aug. 26

A lunar square to Pluto begs the question: Am I being manipulated? Seduced? Triggered? It’s said no one makes another person feel any sort of way without their buy-in. This premise gets tested as we get the impression we’re being set up for some kind of emotional ride. Mercury in Virgo swoops in with mindfulness that just could save the day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like an expert salesperson, you’ll focus on your hot-prospects list and save time and energy by prioritizing your most likely customers. One thoughtful move will make money for you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The theme centers on the Latin prefix “re,” meaning “back” or “again.” Prepare for reunions, renovations, remixes and remodels. All things old will be new again.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The question of standards will come up. You’ll set the bar. Look around; do your research; understand the full range of what’s possible, especially on the lower side.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though you can’t change history, you can change which parts of it you focus on, the way you tell it, and what it means to you. Today gives you an interesting excuse to reflect.