Horoscopes: Aug. 26

A text from my Sagittarian poet friend David Harris says, “Words are paths to emotional sovereignty.” The encouragement is fitting for this lunar influence. Can’t find the right words to express what’s going on in you? Rearrange the ones you know until you’re closer to a more empowering understanding of your feelings.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 26). People come with their own strange math. It takes but a few chosen loved ones with whom you share thoughts and hours to enrich your life beyond measure. The relationships you build are among your finest creations. A move figures into 2021. You’ll inhabit new and transform old environments. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 22, 1 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you challenge yourself, you discover yourself. If you wait, the world will do it for you, but it won’t be the same kind of challenge — not as specific, not as interesting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe it wasn’t your quest to be extremely attractive inside and out, but it happened anyway — a benefit of tending to the important things, serving the people around you consistently, making pleasantness your job.