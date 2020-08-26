 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Aug. 26
Horoscopes: Aug. 26

Holiday Mathis

A text from my Sagittarian poet friend David Harris says, “Words are paths to emotional sovereignty.” The encouragement is fitting for this lunar influence. Can’t find the right words to express what’s going on in you? Rearrange the ones you know until you’re closer to a more empowering understanding of your feelings.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 26). People come with their own strange math. It takes but a few chosen loved ones with whom you share thoughts and hours to enrich your life beyond measure. The relationships you build are among your finest creations. A move figures into 2021. You’ll inhabit new and transform old environments. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 22, 1 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you challenge yourself, you discover yourself. If you wait, the world will do it for you, but it won’t be the same kind of challenge — not as specific, not as interesting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Maybe it wasn’t your quest to be extremely attractive inside and out, but it happened anyway — a benefit of tending to the important things, serving the people around you consistently, making pleasantness your job.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It really doesn’t matter whether you do a thing alone or with lots of help. What matters is getting this thing done and in the bag, so to speak. You may as well accept whatever help you are offered.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Attempt to debunk your own theories. Most mistakes, be they personal, professional, financial or other, are mistakes of ego. Leaving oneself unchecked is arrogance. Instead, ask, “Could I be wrong?”

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Of all the things you could rail against, one of the most futile is that of human nature, which is indomitable, illogical and wildly successful. Since human nature often wins out, it makes sense to work with it, not against it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You feel successful when you are lifting others, creating ease in the world, building beauty, contributing to health, breaking down barriers to emotional sunshine.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). If the person who’s the best is also the worst, maybe it’s love. Love is a 3D experience. If you’re getting the good, bad and ugly, then you’ve brought a person all the way into your heart — no angle left behind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Plow ahead while your energy is high. You’ll feel like taking detours, following distractions and generally going your own way, but don’t. Where deep focus meets high energy, there’s exciting progress to be had.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Not every debt has to be paid back. Sometimes people give to you out of a deep need to contribute. The usefulness they feel in that moment fulfills the transaction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The complex problems beckon you today, and you’re uniquely qualified to take them on. Note that you’ll likely need to look at the situation from a dozen or more different angles before it starts to make sense.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re more open to new experiences than most people, and because of this, you’ll find yourself in a colorful place today, if not physically then at least intellectually or virtually.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Without the evil queen, there is no fairytale. Every superhero needs a nemesis. In other words, someone has to be the bad guy, and if it’s you, don’t sweat it. There’s an advantage in disagreement.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

