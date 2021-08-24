Horoscopes: Aug. 24

Love doesn’t depend on explanation. It lands like love, and it is; or it doesn’t, and it’s not. Love has movement and impact beyond what words can express. Love shows somehow. A description of an internal process is something, but it is not love. Dare to enact your interpretation as the Venus opposition to Neptune muses on about love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Get excited about what you want without worrying about the price tag. There’s a certain flexibility factor built into the cost of things. There are arrangements to be had and deals to be made.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You keep returning to someone. This is about more than the utility of the relationship. There is a deeper need being fulfilled than can be seen on the surface — a trigger to reliable satisfaction.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who need to be first. Let them. First is sometimes the power position, but more often not. True power grows when you settle in wherever you happen to be and work from there.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your contribution is vital to the success of the mission. Even so, the most important move you can make now is the move to understand what everyone else is giving so you can cater your gift accordingly.