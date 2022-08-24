Horoscopes: Aug. 24

In the passionate Leo season, it was harder to tame the inner rebel. Now the Virgo sun and a Uranus retrograde urge self-compliance through simple measures. Instead of taking on the psychology of self-discipline, think of your goals as merely logistical problems to solve. Try making the tasks easier, possibly by altering the environment.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It makes sense to be discerning in the early stages of a relationship. You go out of your way to show up strong for your people, so you want to make sure that new candidates are doing the sorts of things you’ll love showing up for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something about an interaction doesn’t seem quite right. Make a mental note to consider in your private contemplations. Your subconscious is alerting you, though it may not be quite time yet to act on the information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Blending in works well for you now. You can be interesting and interested at the same time. In fact, interesting people are usually the ones who follow their curiosity, ask the questions and listen very well to the answers.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes your own behavior can be a mystery to you, but you can be sure the action serves you in some way, otherwise you wouldn’t do it. You’ll get creative in this regard, imagining other ways of handling a challenge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A fun goal will add sparkle to your days leading up its realization. Plan an exciting event about 90 days from now. It will be the sort of target that puts a dozen other desires and aims into alignment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though complaining to the right people can be the first step in changing a dynamic, the complaining itself is not what fixes things. You’ll skip this step and go straight to coming up with possible solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People stick to their own agenda unless given something better to do. To get what you need, you’ll first have to get their attention. You’ve a keen sense of what people want, and you’ll use it to charm and disarm them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You exude warmth and empathy. In your embodiment of loving qualities, boundaries can still be maintained. Help people set reasonable expectations of you by making your preferences and limits known up front.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve been influenced by memorable people. If not for the lasting impression they made, you wouldn’t still be following their advice and examples. You’ll now consider how you can create such memories for others.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Think about what you need. It would be nice if people around you would notice your situation and figure out how they can fit into it, but you’ll probably have to be the one to come up with deals, pitches and collaboration ideas.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Include more people in your life and plans. There’s a point in which involving too many will make things complicated and cumbersome, but you have a long way before you hit that number, so keep the invites rolling.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Keeping relationships vibrant isn’t about doing what’s expected. It’s about going beyond those expectations, which should always be in a state of flux. You aim to surprise and delight, and you’ll certainly deliver today.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 24). The year brings deeper levels of self-acceptance and the integration of things you celebrate about yourself with things you’re working on. You’ll establish rhythms and relationships to bring about optimal productivity and satisfaction. More highlights: a juicy bit of poetic justice and finally hearing words you yearned for. Gemini and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 15, 13, 9 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Forever known for his role as Ron Weasley of the “Harry Potter” franchise, Rupert Grint is also a TV series veteran, most recently with the thriller series “Servant” and, coming soon, “Cabinet of Curiosities.” Grint was born when the sun and Mercury were in Virgo, suggesting a stellar work ethic and winning attitude. These Virgo placements bode well for child stars, immunizing them against the slings and arrows of celebrity adulthood.