Horoscopes: Aug. 23

Venus and Saturn roll up in a welcome wagon to offer a lucky trine to the Virgo sun on her first full day on the job. There’s an intellectual air sign energy zinging between the love planet and the lessons planet which is swirling up all kinds of speculation for the earthy solar transit — though the message can really be distilled to three syllables: “Get to work.”

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In-person meetings are the best way to go if you can swing it. What happens face to face will be completely different from anything that could transpire otherwise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The truth about any moment or state is that it is impermanent. Any sense you have of yourself inside that moment is equally ephemeral, so ruminating is essentially useless.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). While it’s true the world wouldn’t run right without give and take, the onus to compromise shouldn’t always have to fall on you. What would really happen if you more often dared to do what you wanted?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s safety and security in feeling you belong and are more or less like the others in the group. However, the ways you are different will not set you apart; they will instead be cause for fascination.