 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Aug. 22
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

“Don’t sweat the small stuff” was an adage of the Leo sun, but the new season calls for a different approach. As solar beams reach into Virgo — the sign of minute detail — the small stuff makes the biggest impact. You might even go so far as to devote yourself to the small stuff, which will be both a pleasure and a payoff.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The financial aspect of your day is important to tend to. But with so many more meaningful matters at hand, the issue of money will settle into a position far down your list, which is where it belongs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you didn’t think of yourself as powerful and wonderful, these new responsibilities you are gearing up for would seem overwhelming indeed. Allow yourself a moment of ego building. It helps!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll reach a level of objectivity that previously eluded you. The ability to remove yourself from your attachments and see the scene from a new position will quite literally be money in the bank.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life comes at you in the manner of a snake oil salesman — promising beauty and vitality in a bottle for $100. Research will reveal an equally effective $3 version.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Apply logic, abstract thought, creative hypothesis or deductive reasoning; the result will be the same no matter how you approach it. Nothing will happen unless you act.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll do what you’re so good at and keep going with it until you’re the last one standing — and then you’ll take it even further. Why stop? You may even set a record.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You connect with other people’s needs and become important to the attainment of their goals. It’s a busy position, but hopefully not too busy to take a beat to revel in your relevance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It may not feel like you’re doing anything of note. But because you’re engrossed in life, you’re learning more than you’re aware of. Later, you’ll combine your talent with what you absorbed today and you’ll give a top performance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re locked, loaded, suited, booted and ready to go. But until the others on your team are on board, this ship will stay grounded. Figure out what the holdup is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Tell a story; give a performance; or teach. Your cosmic gift for the day will be a receptive audience. Evening brings the perfect conditions to forge a lasting bond.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There will be a temptation to anticipate interest, jump on opportunity and provide the answers before the questions are even asked. The lucky way will be to play it cool. Lay it back, and wait to see what others come up with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have what they need, but if you offer it too freely or reliably, you will be taken advantage of in time. Be easy but not effortless. Make it subtly known that you understand the high value you add.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 22). Here comes a thrilling sense of progress. Innovation is a strength. You’ll solve problems and modernize where it makes sense. Friends, supporters and customers will be attracted to what you’re putting into the world at the end of the year. December brings a purchase to write home about. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 22, 1, 19 and 48.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Aug. 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 18

There’s a powerful opportunity to progress a goal under this meetup of Mercury and Mars in Virgo. The conjunction lends purpose to words, clar…

Horoscopes: Aug. 17
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 17

There’s an unsettled feeling to these last Leo days. Venus is in the early stages of homecoming; Mercury and Mars are rushing to meet up in Vi…

Horoscopes: Aug. 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 19

With just a few days left of the Leo sun, the self-centered charisma of main character energy is hanging on for dear life. Jupiter challenges …

Horoscopes: Aug. 16
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 16

We aren’t always aware of our values. Sometimes it takes an unusual situation to remind us of what we care about. Venus floating into her home…

Horoscopes: Aug. 15
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 15

As we savor the last day of Venus in Virgo, there’s an awareness of experiencing life with more than just our five senses. Our memory informs …

Horoscopes: Aug. 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 14

The Scorpio moon isn’t here to make friends, or perhaps she just has an unusual approach to socializing. The antagonism she brings to Saturn a…

Horoscopes: Aug. 12
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 12

It is said that love is blind. Not true! To see only what we want to see instead of the person before us isn’t love — it’s narcissism. Love is…

Horoscopes: Aug. 10
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 10

Holding on to things is often about holding on to people — the people who gave a thing to you, the ones you wanted to impress with it and thos…

Horoscopes: Aug. 13
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 13

A loving Libran lunar trine of good fortune involving Jupiter in the agape realm of Aquarius flies in the face of myth and legend this Friday …

Horoscopes: July 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: July 31

The moon’s conjunction with Uranus in stubborn Taurus reminds us how impossible it is to change people who don’t want to change. The same goes…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News