Horoscopes: Aug. 22

“Don’t sweat the small stuff” was an adage of the Leo sun, but the new season calls for a different approach. As solar beams reach into Virgo — the sign of minute detail — the small stuff makes the biggest impact. You might even go so far as to devote yourself to the small stuff, which will be both a pleasure and a payoff.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The financial aspect of your day is important to tend to. But with so many more meaningful matters at hand, the issue of money will settle into a position far down your list, which is where it belongs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you didn’t think of yourself as powerful and wonderful, these new responsibilities you are gearing up for would seem overwhelming indeed. Allow yourself a moment of ego building. It helps!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll reach a level of objectivity that previously eluded you. The ability to remove yourself from your attachments and see the scene from a new position will quite literally be money in the bank.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Life comes at you in the manner of a snake oil salesman — promising beauty and vitality in a bottle for $100. Research will reveal an equally effective $3 version.