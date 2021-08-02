 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Aug. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 2

Holiday Mathis

Animals care little about reciprocity. Good will, fairness, sacrifices to the gods and other behaviors to engender a sense of justice beyond the immediate interaction is mainly the domain of human culture. Most people don’t feel good about living in bounty without contributing to its attainment and cultivation, as today’s transactions will reflect.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many benefit from your loving attention, though it’s not all selflessness motivating your goodness. There are advantages to living in the fullest measure of their affection, which you’ll enjoy now and in the days to come.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Hooray! What works best will also be what’s most comfortable. The tricky part is being aware of your own feelings. As far as your personal development journey goes, if all you do is note your comfort level, you’ll be doing a lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You rush forward right into an opposing force — fear. A dramatic head-on confrontation will take a lot of energy. How tiresome! Instead, pack that trepidation on your back and take as many heavy steps forward as you can.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Recent disappointments have steered you in a good direction. So, in a sense, these events, however unfortunate they may have felt at the time, are what you’re most grateful for.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Looking back, you realize the great extent to which you’ve been influenced. You have a taste for something different now. Look to the company. “Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future.” — Anonymous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The conventional wisdom says things turn out for the best when you come from the heart. But that really depends on where your heart is. Inner turmoil needs expression. With a little loving attention to your own pain, it sorts itself out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is an extra-dimensionality to the events of the day, available to experience or not, at whatever level you prefer. There’s no punishment, benefit or personalization of any kind that applies here. Do what pleases you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Let people know what you want. Your intensity on the matter will make a huge difference in how you’re received. Adjust to the atmosphere. In gravity-strong environments, go heavy. On the moon, a light touch will send it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re in a mood to embrace all the schmaltzy, gooey romance of life as though its unfolding in cinematic format. One heads up: Lines that work on screen seldom transfer in the full dimension of reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What can you edit down to its essence? A drawer? A business plan? A motto? Your personal life? “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication,” Leonardo da Vinci said.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone should be happy. Why not you? Furthermore, you’ve been so flexible and accommodating lately, so consider going the other direction — ruthless in your pursuit of joy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Children either give themselves over to an experience or run from it without a complicated thought process. You can keep it simple today by handling things with brilliant childishness.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2). How do you feel about receiving the gift of stability? It’s one that the very fortunate tend to take for granted and the very unfortunate define differently. Celebrate this monumental gift. Stability is never cheap, always cultivated over time and will be the springboard from which much magic will blossom. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 5, 30, 22 and 12.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

Breaking News