Horoscopes: Aug. 2

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Looking back, you realize the great extent to which you’ve been influenced. You have a taste for something different now. Look to the company. “Show me your friends and I’ll show you your future.” — Anonymous.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The conventional wisdom says things turn out for the best when you come from the heart. But that really depends on where your heart is. Inner turmoil needs expression. With a little loving attention to your own pain, it sorts itself out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is an extra-dimensionality to the events of the day, available to experience or not, at whatever level you prefer. There’s no punishment, benefit or personalization of any kind that applies here. Do what pleases you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Let people know what you want. Your intensity on the matter will make a huge difference in how you’re received. Adjust to the atmosphere. In gravity-strong environments, go heavy. On the moon, a light touch will send it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re in a mood to embrace all the schmaltzy, gooey romance of life as though its unfolding in cinematic format. One heads up: Lines that work on screen seldom transfer in the full dimension of reality.