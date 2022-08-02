 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: Aug. 2

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

The energy release of Mars conjunct Uranus sends many exploring. Travel and sightseeing is one way; social outreach is another; and the world of books and entertainment is a viable option, too. “The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes but in having new eyes.” — Marcel Proust

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll blend your skills together to strong effect. Those who know you well have come to expect you to perform at this high level, but fresh eyes will be astounded by all you’re able to do in one day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a hard worker and will apply a great deal of self-discipline to the day. Night brings a thirst for leisure. You’ll crave spontaneity and amusement. Your ideal company will be as playful as you are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Interpretation makes the past. Expectation makes the future. You do not move through time as an arrow shooting from the past to the future. Instead, time spirals within you and through you.

People are also reading…

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The concept of destiny does not imply a life predetermined. Destiny is a dancing partner, not a puppeteer. While the ignorant leave things to fate, you get busy in this, the only moment that has ever been or will ever be.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Strengthening your faith in someone requires softening your heart. Rigid rules and requirements set a relationship up for failure. Tests lay the groundwork for disappointment. More is made possible through warmth and acceptance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Consider that the person who is less than friendly toward you may be under an enormous amount of pressure. You can change the mood with your patience and/or humor. Laughter is stress relief.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll spend much of the day taking good care of what you have, which is a form of gratitude. You’re constantly aware of the many blessings in your life, and this brings further good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s fun to be motivated, but you don’t rely on such fickle forces to meet your goals. Your drive will wax and wane, whereas engrained habits are far more dependable. You’ll put everything into the discipline needed to create them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You seek to understand the reasons why. Even so, don’t expect things to make sense. Open your eyes, ears and heart to observe and absorb. It is awareness, not comprehension, that propels spiritual growth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s no benefit to requiring people to put themselves out on your behalf. If your order cannot be fulfilled joyfully, resentment will cause problems further down the line. Being content with less gives a person power.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll step up your social savvy, and this is especially apparent in how you help people. Maturity has taught you that it’s not always best to rush in and give what you have. Let people show you what they need first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re not lost exactly, though you may experience a drifting sensation. It’s as though the waves are gently tugging you farther from the shore. Get back on track now while it’s very doable. Start paddling in.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2). The questions you ask put life on a trajectory of improvement. You keep wondering, “How can I bring a little more (love, levity, clarity, etc.) to the situation?” Relationships turn in thrilling ways. Love is beyond words, yet it explains everything. It can only be lived. You’ll have plenty of that experience this year. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 12, 16, 34 and 10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Aug. 1

Horoscopes: Aug. 1

Mars and Uranus are in a precariously incendiary position. What lights the fuse? Words. Lucky are those who favor the pristine expression of s…

Horoscopes: July 28

Horoscopes: July 28

Everyone has a certain tolerance for drama. While some will avoid overblown emotions, bad decisions and emotional complexities, others are lik…

Horoscopes: July 27

Horoscopes: July 27

Tomorrow’s new moon will wipe the slate clean. It’s a fresh start, the honeymoon phase, the anticipatory gateway that sets the mood for the ma…

Horoscopes: July 29

Horoscopes: July 29

The new Leo moon wasn’t the only headline in yesterday’s astral news. Today marks the first full day of Jupiter’s retrograde lasting until lat…

Horoscopes: July 30

Horoscopes: July 30

A person dreams of owning a thing, gets together the money to buy it, shows it off, maintains it, plays with it, uses it and... a few years la…

Horoscopes: July 31

Horoscopes: July 31

To be presented with more information than can be processed is a given of the information age. On the plus side, this teaches us to focus ours…

Horoscopes: July 26

Horoscopes: July 26

Discord has its own kind of ripple effect. In the case of today’s aspects, the shape involved isn’t concentric circles, rather it’s nested squ…

Horoscopes: July 20

Horoscopes: July 20

Mercury has moved into Leo, and soon the sun will, too. The moon shifts to the sign of appetite, luxury and money. There’s a feeling of bignes…

Horoscopes: July 25

Horoscopes: July 25

No decent promotor would pit the goddess of beauty in a match against the lord of largess, and yet Venus and Jupiter are oddly well-matched in…

Horoscopes: July 22

Horoscopes: July 22

Like the MGM lion’s roar that opens a new world on the silver screen, the transit of the sun into Leo starts up a new story. We will ease into…

Watch Now: Related Video

Why knowing the perfect temperature for you dig is important

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News