 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Horoscopes: Aug. 19

  • 0
Holiday Mathis

In the realm of Taurus, Mars is a warrior for appetite, motivated by the senses, driven by quality, luxury and the smell of money. The warrior planet will soon have a change of culture. In Gemini, Mars takes on new drives. We may soon find ourselves prone to prioritize the conversation over the meal, the sport over the trophy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Bad habits ultimately deplete; good habits ultimately fortify. You might feel tired after you exercise, but in the long term it makes you stronger. A new pursuit will follow a similar rhythm with short-term pain and long-term gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It may feel important to declare your boundaries. Relationships are defined by actions, not words. When it’s not going strictly by your rules, just remember that you can go by your own rules, and that’s what matters.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A calm mind makes you better at just about everything. getting to that calm mind is an essential discipline to learn and eventually master. You may even create a method of calming that’s unique to you, yet helpful to many.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For the most part, you’re a lover, not a fighter. Still, some things are worth fighting for. Today it’s enough just to notice what they are and experience the surge of feeling that comes with appreciating them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll employ your talent for sensing the motives of others. You’ll counteract any force threatening your goals. It will be strategic to keep your plans secret. Relatedly, an effective use of silence will make a statement that words cannot.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your network keeps giving. You’ll learn what you need to get to the next place then return with a long list of new questions to ask. The more you know, the more comfortable you get with the reality that you’ll never know it all.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When something happens easily, it feels fated. In today’s case something falls together and gets tied up in the bow of destiny. Note the difference between “easy” and “automatic,” which is more an indicator of habit than fate.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A flurry of new people and challenges comes with the chaos of a new venture. It will be invigorating to dance with the disorder instead of attempting to control it. Eventually things will order themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The dance of relationships is one of stepping back to get closer. Honor your need for space and become sensitized to the spatial needs of others. The oxygen in these spaces is what makes togetherness spark.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today’s project may not seem like a fertile ground for self-expression, but with your imagination it won’t be too hard to find an approach that elevates. Somewhere inside every job is an opportunity to be fully yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Ask for what you need. In doing so you’ll create the change that sets off a hundred other improvements. You may not have the support you want now, but it will come eventually. Meanwhile, be your own champion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Remember the time when the unexpected change shook up your perspective and then something truly positive came out of it? That’s great because it will happen again. When it goes a bit sideways, hang in there.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 19). A surge of power; with faith, courage and vision you’ll harness the winds of fortune to do your bidding. You change or drop many old rules you had for yourself as love renders all micromanaging unnecessary. Other highlights include savvy investments, coveted keys and stellar invites to times you’ll remember for years. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 10, 44, 28 and 14.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Aug. 12

Horoscopes: Aug. 12

There are those who complain like it’s their job, the paycheck coming in the form of a feeling of superiority, or an act of bonding with the s…

Horoscopes: Aug. 18

Horoscopes: Aug. 18

Venus and Jupiter engage in a fiery flirtation daring us to dream a little bigger, try a little harder, ask for a little more. The small ask i…

Horoscopes: Aug. 17

Horoscopes: Aug. 17

Fun is an integrated state, impossible to achieve when the mind is in one place and the body is somewhere else. Wishing for a different scene …

Horoscopes: Aug. 14

Horoscopes: Aug. 14

The tension of the sun in opposition to Saturn is offset by a lucky trine of Mars and Pluto. It’s easier to drop little fights when you are lo…

Horoscopes: Aug. 16

Horoscopes: Aug. 16

Remember the story about the one who was sad because he had no shoes and then he met the one who had no feet? It is rare to find a person who …

Horoscopes: Aug. 15

Horoscopes: Aug. 15

No one, not even the most charismatic person on the planet, can always be the superstar energy every single endeavor. When the energy is hard …

Horoscopes: Aug. 13

Horoscopes: Aug. 13

Henry Ford said, “A business that makes nothing but money is a poor business.” The saying also applies to the business of life. What are you g…

Horoscopes: Aug. 11

Horoscopes: Aug. 11

The full moon in Aquarius was named the Sturgeon Moon by those who fished the once-bountiful creature for survival. Farther south, the August …

Horoscopes: Aug. 9

Horoscopes: Aug. 9

Venus’ last big statement from the realm of Cancer speaks to matters of faith. Bigger projects will require you to hold a vision in your mind …

Horoscopes: Aug. 8

Horoscopes: Aug. 8

The funny, flirty and playful people are the ones who are comfortable with risk. Fun often involves testing limits and dancing on demarcations…

Watch Now: Related Video

Signs you may be in a toxic work environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News