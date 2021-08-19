Horoscopes: Aug. 19

With just a few days left of the Leo sun, the self-centered charisma of main character energy is hanging on for dear life. Jupiter challenges the matter, taunting the sun from the philanthropic realm of Aquarius. If the Leo sun is "one for all," Jupiter in Aquarius is "all for one." Uranus interrupts the argument with a reversal.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Confluent interests naturally organize into a group effort that elevates all individual contributions, including your own. What happens next might best be described as a wonderful becoming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Even as you try new styles, add skills and work to accommodate the fresh demands of the time, there's a strong core at your center that remains unchanged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Unfriendliness is a kind of weakness and a failure of awareness you avoid as you strive to create an atmosphere of support, inclusion and ease around you. You bring out the best in people.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When telling a story, you dwell on the parts that suit you, and a good audience asks questions according to their own curiosity. If curiosity is not forthcoming, consider whether you have the right audience.