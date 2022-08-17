Horoscopes: Aug. 17

Fun is an integrated state, impossible to achieve when the mind is in one place and the body is somewhere else. Wishing for a different scene robs from the one you’re in. The lunar square to Venus suggests that it will be work to make fun, but the aspect also offers a cosmic shovel with which to dig into the task at hand to excavate its fun potential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone in your immediate vicinity is at a similar skill level or concerned with the same topics as you are. It’s bad for productivity. Go where this isn’t the case. Once you get objectivity, you’ll know exactly where best to focus.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Watch what people are sharing and what gets noticed. People want to know things that you already know. There is a huge opportunity for you in this, should you decide to start sharing more of what you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To some extent, you can pick and choose the beliefs that suit you. Though, unfortunately, many beliefs come as a package deal. You can always try an idea on for fit. If doesn’t feel right, try another.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Some people act nice because they want you to think well of them and perhaps reciprocate. Others do nice things because they’re nice people. Life is dreamy when you’re surrounded by the latter category.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Circumstances aren’t perfect, but you’ll perform well with the right-size challenge. Resist the temptation to overcommit yourself. Think of your entire situation and take on responsibilities that fit comfortably into your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “Can I talk to you?” can be an innocent request, though more often it grabs attention and inspires fear. Most feel-good messages need no such fanfare. You’ll be careful not to let simple things become dramatic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The old way is barely working. People follow the recipe, read from the script, fulfill the programming — to meager or hollow results. If anyone can finagle a new and better way, it’s you. Apply yourself to figuring this out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If left unguarded, leisure time can get eaten up by obligations. Protect your fun! Treat your playtime as sacred, and if you planned to give yourself a reward, make sure you really give it to yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Experience is a fantastic teacher, but it’s not the only teacher. Follow the instructions left by your predecessors. This race is like a relay in which you start where the torch is passed to you, not back at the beginning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everything comes to fruition through labor. You have no problem motivating yourself to get a job done. You’ll bond with others through thinking and talking about work, and get tips and tricks that make it easier.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Like spotty cellphone service, you’ll get moments of clarity and blanks to fill in, which you’ll do like a pro. You could see this as an annoyance, though you might just as easily see it as a puzzle or game.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If you only fulfill one directive today, let it be this: accept yourself. Everything springs from your relationship with yourself. When that relationship is solid, others will be open to you and all you contribute.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 17). Natural environments will speak to you. You’ll walk to the water’s edge and listen to the wisdom of wind and wave. The elements can change in a moment or an eon. You’ll take charge of your life’s timing and set defining rhythms with your decisions that stick. Success will be attributed to your incredible gift of tenacity. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 44, 3, 38 and 18.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Multiple Academy Award-winner Robert De Niro teams a warrior spirit with a workman approach to craft. This Leo is busier than ever with six projects in post-production and more on the way. De Niro was born with Mercury and Venus in Virgo, the sign of industriousness and growth. The Pisces moon of artistry is guided by his sun, Jupiter and Pluto in Leo, the sign of entertainment.