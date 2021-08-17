Horoscopes: Aug. 17

There’s an unsettled feeling to these last Leo days. Venus is in the early stages of homecoming; Mercury and Mars are rushing to meet up in Virgo; and Uranus is slowing for a major directional change. The action flies by, and some things get missed. But if we got everything the first time around, there would be no dramatic tension to resolve later!

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Share a little more of yourself. You may entertain people without meaning to. A sense of humor makes it acceptable — attractive, even — and you won’t want company.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is natural to be repelled by certain social displays: for instance, a loss of composure or graceless play for approval. It shows confidence and maturity to offer compassion for such gaffes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you make too much sense, people will stop paying attention. They’ll think they already know everything you’re about. Do not rush to resolve the questions. Get comfortable being an open-ended mystery.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). For you to bring your eyes to this page, the whole of the cosmos had to come together. Breathe in the miracle of your being. Punctuate this moment with meaningful action.