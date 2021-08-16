Horoscopes: Aug. 16

We aren’t always aware of our values. Sometimes it takes an unusual situation to remind us of what we care about. Venus floating into her homeland of Libra will bring our values into stark relief. They’ll be represented in our demeanor, what we talk about and how we relate to each other. The articulation will help us better embody our beliefs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Good communication keeps it all on track. This will involve eye-to-eye contact and double-checking to make sure you hear and have been heard correctly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Is it possible to take your show on the road? The more you get out and see people — especially strangers — the better chance you’ll have at realizing a goal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Energy — like love — is invisible to the naked eye, though the evidence of its existence is concretely and undeniably represented in the physical world. Action is encouraged. Don’t just feel it; show it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today features whimsical offerings to sate your appetite for excitement and change. Join a trend or set one. Upgrades of the domestic scene are especially favorable.