Horoscopes: Aug. 15

Holiday Mathis

No one, not even the most charismatic person on the planet, can always be the superstar energy every single endeavor. When the energy is hard to drum up, at least make sure you’re bringing the kindness. Character counts more than personality any day of the week, and you’ll be especially keen to look for it under the earthy Mercury trine.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You treat everyone differently because everyone is, in fact, different. You have an amazing ability to communicate with each person in the way they are most likely to understand and enjoy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When someone impresses you, you’ll let them know in subtle and not so subtle ways. They feel they’ve finally been seen. You feel you’re getting to know someone truly unique. Special connections get made.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It feels good to be helpful, and there will be no shortage of takers for your kind of assistance. As you focus on the needs of others, you just may find that you’re creating a niche for yourself. Eventually, you’ll be known and paid for this.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll have efficient conversations with those you know very well, skipping formalities and getting right to the point. There’s comfort in sharing a connection that people outside the relationship couldn’t possibly understand.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re working on the kind of endeavor that will never be fully finished. Deciding when to move on from the project will be a matter of compromise. You’ll push it as far as the time period allows and then let it go to have a life of its own.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It will be most satisfying to imply a thing and see who picks up what you’re throwing down. This kind of connection is a signal that you share a reality and a sensibility. You see each other and bond in commonality.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your happiness comes from celebrating good sensations — warm skin, muscles moving, the body alive. In your moments of gratitude, everything else feels like a bonus atop the tremendous gift of being alive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Attraction has its own logic, which it keeps close to the vest and refuses to share. You’re better off accepting your attraction as a given and then moving on to the business of how to best use or manage it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your appetite for knowledge is mighty, and the method that gives you the most now is reading. As Groucho Marx apparently said, “Outside of a dog, books are a man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.”

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In some regard, you feel like you’re undertrained, outside of the loop and just getting by on a wing and a prayer. And while it seems like a lonely notion indeed, more people share it than you’d believe. Reach out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You were taught to respect your elders, but you learned to respect your youngers on your own. The very young teach with the eyes of innocence. The older ones will lend technological savvy and a fascinating worldview.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Once an algorithm gets involved with you, you’ll be served up what the robot thinks you’ll like. This works so well for you that sometimes you forget how your tastes and potentials are vaster than any robot could possibly service.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15). You’re faithful, loyal and constant, and will experience the security of being treated in kind — plus, zings of excitement keep the adventure flowing. You’ll develop a style that works for you, and you’ll operate with greater comfort and confidence as you find it. More highlights: a financial win and a stellar endorsement. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 18, 3, 33 and 48.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: This Oscar-winning lioness was plucked from obscurity when as a young teenager she was “discovered” in a crowd by a casting director and then showed so much talent and tenacity that she rose to be among the highest paid actresses in world. Jennifer Lawrence was born when Venus, the love and beauty planet, was in Leo, the sign of show business. Her moon is in quick, bright Gemini.

