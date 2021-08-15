Horoscopes: Aug. 15

As we savor the last day of Venus in Virgo, there’s an awareness of experiencing life with more than just our five senses. Our memory informs us — as does our perception of context — of place and time; beliefs around status; prejudices and preferences; and a million other subtleties that shape how we’ll move through this puzzle of a day.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To ready yourself for something new, you must first reset. You can’t try again until after you’ve hung up. Put in new numbers all you want, but it won’t start a new call until you disconnect the old one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One thing leads to another. You’ll soon find yourself sorting through a mystery with an uncomfortable awareness of the risk factor. This is the start of an ongoing adventure.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have something to say, though it will benefit you to hold back. Ask another question. Listen hard. There’s more to learn and at least one key piece of information that will have you changing your mind or your strategy.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You did what they wanted last time — and the time before that, and before that. It’s your turn to do it your way and in the timing you’d prefer to.