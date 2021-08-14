Horoscopes: Aug. 14

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t expect people to take care of your feelings, but you appreciate when they do. It will be obvious who’s looking out for you, and they’ll quickly rank among your favorites.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The behavior of others is beyond your control, but you’ll love your newfound power over your own reactions. Things that used to bother you now just remind you of how far you’ve come and the cool skills you’ve picked up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Friction polishes jewels, relationships, projects and endeavors of all kinds. It’s the little rubs that keep things interesting. Even so, keep the conflict light and playful. It should scrub, not cut.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The answer to one problem could fix things in multiple realms. Think about what worked before that you might be able to apply in a new way or in a different group of people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you’re doing may not make sense to people who don’t understand the situation like you do. This is why it’s best not to try to explain things to them. It will only diminish the certainty you feel. You’re right. Go with that.