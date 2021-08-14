 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Aug. 14
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 14

Holiday Mathis

The Scorpio moon isn’t here to make friends, or perhaps she just has an unusual approach to socializing. The antagonism she brings to Saturn and the challenge she poses to Uranus are like the pinch of bitterness that makes a coffee drink delectable — or the spikey jewelry that turns a ballgown into high art. The key here is an open mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stay awake even as you repeat an action for the hundredth time. The routine works, but if followed without question, automatically enacted without a mental process, it will fail its higher purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Don’t try to pick the perfect moment to get involved. That’s easy. It’s always now. There’s no way to predict if or how you’re needed. Just show up, say what you do and see what happens.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll decide whether to continue a relationship. You could base this on finance or feeling, but those factors change. Are you better for the effort? Does it sharpen you? These are reasons to continue.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The emotional safety inside a relationship will hit levels special and rare. You’ll care less about what’s acceptable and more about answering your curiosity, expressing yourself and being close.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Work out territorial issues. It’s best accomplished quickly, informally and possibly with primal and subconscious communication. Body language and tone convey more than a 10-page contract.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t expect people to take care of your feelings, but you appreciate when they do. It will be obvious who’s looking out for you, and they’ll quickly rank among your favorites.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The behavior of others is beyond your control, but you’ll love your newfound power over your own reactions. Things that used to bother you now just remind you of how far you’ve come and the cool skills you’ve picked up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Friction polishes jewels, relationships, projects and endeavors of all kinds. It’s the little rubs that keep things interesting. Even so, keep the conflict light and playful. It should scrub, not cut.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The answer to one problem could fix things in multiple realms. Think about what worked before that you might be able to apply in a new way or in a different group of people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What you’re doing may not make sense to people who don’t understand the situation like you do. This is why it’s best not to try to explain things to them. It will only diminish the certainty you feel. You’re right. Go with that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Impatience is an internal issue — a false belief that one’s timing is superior to the timing of the world. To be internally measured and calm is to align with the workings of the world. This is, of course, the more powerful mode.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be called to fulfill a duty. You recognize the honor in this, even if you’re not that excited about the actual work involved. The right attitude can turn anything into a pleasure.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 14). Here comes a flurry of new people and challenges with a rather steep learning curve to boot. Instead of trying to control and organize the pandemonium, try dancing with it. New ventures are exciting not in spite of the chaos they pack but because of it. You’ll travel in October and win hearts far and wide. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 33 and 29.

