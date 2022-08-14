 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: Aug. 14

Holiday Mathis

The tension of the sun in opposition to Saturn is offset by a lucky trine of Mars and Pluto. It’s easier to drop little fights when you are looking at the big picture. So many of the details are matters of preference that do not really affect much in the larger scheme of things. It’s a configuration urging us to shun pettiness and strive for compassion.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To avoid conflict or spare feelings, you may keep some things to yourself. This, you think, is for the good of the relationship. However, if the other person senses you are withholding information, suspicions will work against you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Prioritizing style over substance is a precarious game and might even be a precursor to calamity. To stay on the safe side, check the integrity of things before you invest your money, time or heart in them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you surrounded yourself with clones, you would have too much of the same strength and be blighted by your collective weakness. Diversity is necessary for success. You’ll operate powerfully in a diverse group.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Does someone seem to be repenting for sins that haven’t been committed yet? You’ll pause to consider who you’re dealing with. Your accurate assessments of human nature will save you time and trouble.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Because you are so strong, the frail and fragile will be drawn to you. Those with an obvious weakness will have fascinating and useful strengths. You will learn from a relationship of complementary talents.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a day of tricky problems with simple but not obvious solutions. Try approaching the matter from the opposite direction, inside out or upside down. Alternative views refresh your thinking.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The distance between people expands and contracts within a particular range. It’s as though you are tethered buoys floating in the sea. The waves will move you together and apart but no farther than the cord allows.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Accept yourself. You’re doing your best, and when you get on your own side, you’ll do even better. Don’t worry too much about the minutiae of your interactions. You give your attention genuinely and wholly, and that’s what’s felt.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Where you once saw a problem, you’ll now see something different — a challenge or curiosity, an opportunity or a chance to reroute the map. A difference in perspective is all the difference you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll have no need to create a show. Your moment to shine will naturally appear over the course of a job. The deeper you dedicate to the work, the brighter you’ll be when the attention swings to you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Preferences are highly subjective and personal. The inherent goodness or badness of a thing, if such a value even exists, will have little to do with people’s choices. Seek understanding over judgment.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There will be no suitable substitute for being in the same time and place with people. Nothing you can read, watch on a screen or hear in a headphone can even come close to the real-life experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 14). Your need for visual and emotional harmony will be served with beautiful environments and upgrades in your daily surroundings. In the professional realm, you’ll be paid to understand what baffles the others, and you’ll earn a prize acting on that knowledge. More highlights: a family wedding and a surprising peace offering. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 18 and 15.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Steve Martin is a comedian, actor, playwright, novelist, songwriter, banjo master, art collector, tweet master and family man. All four elements are well represented in this Leo’s natal chart, which includes an intensely private Scorpio moon and Venus in emotional Cancer, indicators that comedy is his sensitive soul’s creative defense. Look for him in the comedy crime drama series “Only Murders in the Building.”

