Horoscopes: Aug. 12

Holiday Mathis

There are those who complain like it’s their job, the paycheck coming in the form of a feeling of superiority, or an act of bonding with the similarly disgruntled. In that regard, complaining may have a half-decent wage, though the benefit package is sorely lacking. Lunar aspects involving Saturn and Mars urge a more empowered approach.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Excellent relationships come in many forms. Some have a daily rhythm and others connect rarely, but you’ve a warm heart space that’s always open for your people regardless of how often you talk. Love flows in your world.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Take advantage of the sunshine. The golden rays will wash away your problems, or at least make them seem much smaller. Tonight features an exchange. What matters is not how much you give but the feeling behind it.

People are also reading…

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As much as you wish you could take something back, there is no “back,” only forward with knowledge that can be applied to different choices. No route is better than another. Each one is an equal and different adventure.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You don’t like to lean on people, but this is what will reveal the strength of the bond. To be so diligently self-sufficient that you rob someone of the chance to feel needed would be a mistake. Everyone needs to be needed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Author Albert Pike suggested that “What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains and is immortal.” You’ll challenge the premise with legendary actions taken on your own behalf.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Part of having a strong will is having a strong won’t. You’re clear on your personal policies, but others need to be briefed. Once they understand what you’re about, they will stop asking you for the wrong things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Beware of entities that seem to fulfill an appetite while actually creating one instead. With some things, accumulating more only makes you feel like you need more. An Aquarius is your loyal cheerleader.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not on cloud nine, but you’re familiar with its elevation. You may be unconsciously limiting the amount of pleasure to fit in with the people around you — a sign to change up your company.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There may be safety in numbers but not necessarily power. The committee will somehow weaken the thrust of the group. Do you dare do it on your own? There’s strength in a singular vision right now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Quiet confidence is attractive while arrogance is repellent. You’ll walk the line like a graceful tightrope artist. Tonight, what usually takes hours to accomplish will be done in but the few minutes you have to spend on it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There is no time to insist on your way. There are three other paths before you that are just as good as anything you originally wanted. The efficient way is to choose one and make the most of it. In surrendering pride, you get joy.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A sense of anticipation permeates. There is a feeling of being in between moments, on the brink of a transformation that may or may not happen. While hopeful for change, you’re also aware it’s not entirely within your control.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 12). You’ll love deeply and gain a wider range of experiences than you ever thought would come with opening your heart to someone. A financial experiment pays off. Other highlights include new habits around health and fitness, a promotion related to your consistently stellar attitude and performance, and a fun purchase. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 45, 12, 39, 2 and 47.

