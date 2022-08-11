Horoscopes: Aug. 11

The full moon in Aquarius was named the Sturgeon Moon by those who fished the once-bountiful creature for survival. Farther south, the August full moon is called the Red Moon for the hue it cast through sultry summer skies.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to try to be interesting; someone already finds you fascinating as you react to the normal ups and downs of life. Heightened emotions cause you to do something you would not ordinarily do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Too much introspection is a bad investment of your energy and can thwart your productivity. A lack of objectivity makes it impossible to see your best move. Get feedback. Let other people be your mirrors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). In many ways you feel blessed beyond reason, and yet there’s something more you want. You may wonder if you have a right to it, but that’s not the point. The real question is, are you willing to do what it takes?

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Those who know you trust you to get what’s funny about the situation. You’ll feel their invisible winks. When you reconvene, you’ll discuss deeper layers and laugh over your shared knowledge of the inside story.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a powerful intuition alive in you, no doubt activated by your intention to defend, support and uplift others. To that end, not everything you’re moved to do is entirely logical, and yet it will all serve your worthy purpose.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A sprinkle of uncertainty will make life exciting. Too much of it will have the opposite effect, exhausting your vital resources. Pay attention to how you’re feeling and when it gets too intense, flee to the safety of familiar comforts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes you think you aren’t a naturally patient person, but learning the habits of patience will be the next best thing to actually embodying the virtue. Today this will start with identifying the source of your impatience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t dislike people, it’s just that you don’t need anyone right now. When you’re alone, you feel deliriously satisfied, able to amuse yourself with very little — a benefit of your fantastic imagination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will touch someone’s heart with the compliment you offer. There is a chance that the other person’s reaction won’t show on their face. Your unexpected kindness will take time to process.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You could be the emotional support in a bad situation, but it’s far better to put your attention on changing the situation so it’s fair and balanced enough to support everyone who is in it. A restructuring is in order.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You probably don’t think you need contributions to launch the project of the day, but giving people a chance to help will also give them a purpose, a reason to bond, and the self-esteem that comes from a giver’s high.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Since there are exciting things going on for you, you cherish, and indeed require, the space to process and recuperate. You’ll find peace in humble, quiet scenes and be restored in stillness and solitude.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 11). Location will be a huge factor in business success, and it strongly affects your personal life too. Your cosmic birthday gift is an uncanny sense for finding the right place and time. You’ll provide what people need; the more people you serve, the more powerful you become. Finances are lifted giving you new options. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 8, 12, 35 and 17.