Horoscopes: Aug. 10

Holding on to things is often about holding on to people — the people who gave a thing to you, the ones you wanted to impress with it and those who might return to use the thing. As practical Mercury tugs across the sky from Jupiter — the planet of abundance — it’s lucky to lighten your load. There’s a way to honor people and still let a few things go.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don’t have enemies, but it’s also possible you just haven’t recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence is real or feigned. What matters is that you reach for it. Keep trying and it will soon be in your grasp.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As obligations load your schedule, time to yourself seems an unaffordable luxury. Not true! It’s affordable if you pre-pay. Use the word “no” as your currency.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The problem is obvious, though it would be heavy-handed for you to point it out. The right attitude is a light attitude. You’ll find what’s positive and leverage it. Success!