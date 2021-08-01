Horoscopes: Aug. 1

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Of all the things you do, note how many of them you wanted to do, measured against what you were expected or pressured to do to fulfill a role. If the ratio is out of balance, now is the time to fix it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your muse prefers beautiful surroundings and will gladly grace you with an abundance of inspiration once you tidy up. And your muse isn't the only visitor you'll have in your sparkling clean and organized environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Oh, the trouble you'll see! You don't need to have all the answers to be of help. Your willingness to be present and listen will do more good than you can imagine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You won't know how you feel until you start trying to put it into words. The best way is to work it out privately first, because your words have more power than you think. They can unite, define, create, uplift or end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may feel unclear about what to do, and a little foggy on your "why" as well. No matter. Your time is best spent mastering the realm of "how," focusing on technique, practicality and production.