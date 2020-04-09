Horoscopes: April 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before miracle timesaving inventions like laundry machines and hot water heaters, people spent hours on basic tasks of living such as washing clothes and tending fires. The moon forms a harsh angle to Mars in the sign of technology, urging us to appreciate creature comforts. We now live as only royals did in days of old.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 9). Power moves, like being the first to volunteer, will have people gravitating to your leadership. You’ll make and cause connections. Be patient, as your projects will take time. Playing the long game, you will eventually net ample financial and personal gains. Family will rely on you, and your service will ultimately enrich you. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 4, 44, 48 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day’s conflict has to do with two people trying to occupy the same space. Neither one is more correct. When ego and pride are put aside, there is a way to take turns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Cynicism is among the most erosive emotional tones to adopt, and you’ll avoid anything that smacks of this dark view. On the other hand, it doesn’t help to be gullible either. Mix healthy skepticism with your optimism.