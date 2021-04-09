Horoscopes: April 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). How you get things done will be more important than what you get done. Approaching mundane tasks with great and fanciful gusto is so you — shine on!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Everyone wants to feel better and there won’t be a lot of consensus as to how it’s best accomplished. Today will bring new things to try and you’ll have fun experimenting to find out what’s best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The moment is with you everywhere. It’s a portable power source. By trying to run on your own power, you run your battery down needlessly. But when you plug into the moment, you are supercharged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Everything you do bears your signature, so there is no such thing as an anonymous act. Even when you go undetected by others, the witness inside you keeps very thorough notes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Because of your excellent relationship with yourself, you’re able to have satisfying friendships with others. Whatever you do that brings you enjoyment is for them, too, even if they aren’t there with you.