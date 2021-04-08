Horoscopes: April 8

In the age of GPS, to get somewhere, you really don’t have to know the way. An intuitive Pisces moon would like to add: For those who trust in mysterious guidance systems, this has always been the case. In days of old, the map was but a speculative hope; brave adventurers oriented themselves as you do now, by the stars.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 8). Two things make this year’s opportunities stellar. First off, you proactively create many of them. And secondly, you actually follow through. You and your team will take home an award. You’ll do something creative with the bonus money. Finally, in June, the words you want to hear from the one you want to say them. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 49, 2, 28 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Insecurity sometimes causes people to claim skills and competencies beyond the scope of what they’ve earned. You’ll overlook these exaggerations and other faults in the name of social grace.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re constantly challenging your own thinking along moral and ethical lines. What you consider to be a minimal act of kindness goes above and beyond what others would do.