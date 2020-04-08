Horoscopes: April 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Inspiration comes while you’re working. So don’t wait to be inspired. Just dive in, and by the halfway mark, the unseen forces will have joined in to carry this project along.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Expectations will not serve you well now, so you may as well trade them in for something more useful like close observation or appreciation. Set out to learn all you can and the day will go very well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Bitterness is a prison. You’ll let go of the past because you don’t want to stay trapped. You have better things to fill your mind with than the ruminations of what’s already happened.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). They say self-love is the best love, but the particulars of being the superstar of your life can be hard to wrap your head around. Regardless, you won’t be sorry you put the time and money into supporting yourself now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you feel like you want to impress someone, let that alert you. If they speak your language and value the same things you do, they’d already get you, and you wouldn’t feel you have to strive.