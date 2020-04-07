Horoscopes: April 7
Horoscopes: April 7

Holiday Mathis

Here comes the pink supermoon, which is to say the full moon in Libra. This moon was named for flowers that bloom in April. Indeed, an exchange of blossoms will be an ideal way to share feelings. Mars forms a dramatic angle to Uranus in Taurus, an aspect to get ahead of by orchestrating sweet surprises to circumvent unwanted revelations.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 7). You’re a team player who will be a part of many different groups, including ones you assemble. You’ve a talent for bringing together excellent matches for others and yourself. You’ll forge the friendships and alliances that bring your desire to hand. In August, your reverence for a subject will be the start of an adventure. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 2, 22 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your audience is becoming more important than they need to be. If the only person who needed to be impressed by you was you, where would you take this show? How might you wow yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Durability is not the same as rigidity. The way to withstand the strong gales of life is to be as flexible as the mighty oak whose branches bend and sway, moving with the wind whilst firmly rooted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be wonderful if the conditions were just right, but they do not appear to be... until you open up your mind to the idea that “all wrong” is sometimes “just right.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The conflict you face is the same for any animal. Creatures compete for territory and resources. Today’s options are to fight, outsmart, avoid, hide or wander.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People play in the Dead Sea — bobbing in water too salty to sink into and impossible for fish and plants to live in. This is what saltiness does. Use a little for fun, and then pull back. Too much is toxic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One thing that makes it easy to be with another person is a shared language — not just the region and words, but the way you use them, the subtle meanings that you understand together. Without this, much is missing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The poet Molly Brodak suggested that “wind works like beauty works, not attached to what it moves.” You’ll be inclined to mind your own business so as not to let the favorable reactions of others have undue influence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Certain people are like volcanos. When they heat up, the world around them goes on high alert. You could do without that drama, so you’ll move your picnic somewhere else.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want to feel free. One way is to aim your work toward nourishing the truly needy and worthy instead of catering to people who should be able to help themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This is a time to put your efforts into something that makes sense to you, translates easily to your people and leaves little room for doubt, speculation and interpretation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As the director of this epic film called “My Life,” you recognize that into every scene a little conflict must fall. Otherwise, it’s a boring story indeed! You don’t ask for trouble, nor will you back down from it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The big difference between a cage and a room is a locked door. Get the key, and the cage becomes just a room. Even if nothing else about it is altered, having that key changes everything.

To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

