Horoscopes: April 7

Here comes the pink supermoon, which is to say the full moon in Libra. This moon was named for flowers that bloom in April. Indeed, an exchange of blossoms will be an ideal way to share feelings. Mars forms a dramatic angle to Uranus in Taurus, an aspect to get ahead of by orchestrating sweet surprises to circumvent unwanted revelations.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 7). You’re a team player who will be a part of many different groups, including ones you assemble. You’ve a talent for bringing together excellent matches for others and yourself. You’ll forge the friendships and alliances that bring your desire to hand. In August, your reverence for a subject will be the start of an adventure. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 2, 22 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your audience is becoming more important than they need to be. If the only person who needed to be impressed by you was you, where would you take this show? How might you wow yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Durability is not the same as rigidity. The way to withstand the strong gales of life is to be as flexible as the mighty oak whose branches bend and sway, moving with the wind whilst firmly rooted.