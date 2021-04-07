Horoscopes: April 7

The emotional journey is a sweater that the moon wears inside out in the morning and then changes her mind about in the evening, reversing the look. That’s when feelings in the environment will be easily absorbed for an outside-in effect. These tendencies come courtesy of a gregarious Aquarius lunar a.m. and a p.m. Pisces moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 7). You’ll reach a goal that has been personally important to you for many years. You used to think it would take a great deal of discipline to get there, but you find another route, leading yourself through your curiosities and attractions. This one shining change has transformative power that touches every other area of your life. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 32, 1, 19 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You already know what you want. Now the focus is on figuring out what other people want. In many situations, it’s implied. But when it’s not, you discover just the thing and include it in your deal.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Self-doubt isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, it can be quite useful and is often the mature stance to take. Some actions warrant doubt. A good question to apply: “Who else is this helping?”