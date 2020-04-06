Horoscopes: April 6

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

The Virgo moon is out to play with our sense of anticipation before it slips into the realm of Libra and swells to full supermoon status. First a dreamy alignment with Neptune recalls our fantasy desires. Next there’s a brush with Mercury to suggest practical steps. Later an auspicious angle to Pluto and then Jupiter will drive home all points.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 6). Your cosmic birthday gift will be motivation. You’ll be ultraproductive, highly effective and driven by the challenges you take on. It will all start with a new venture that shows itself in the next six weeks. There are personal reasons you want this prize, though it will contribute to your bottom line financially, too. Libra and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 2, 12, 14 and 25.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll become aware of a desire that you may not have been fully conscious of until now. The part of you that wants will go on in kind until it gets what it longs for.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are slow to anger, but you are also slow to let anger go. For this reason, you’ll do what you can to turn the heat down on potentially incendiary situations.