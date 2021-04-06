Horoscopes: April 6

Joy and meaning can’t be bought, for many reasons. For starters, they’re invisible; they come from within; they are not easily quantified; and they are always being created in the moment. Joy and meaning are movement the way a wave is movement. You can’t catch a wave, only ride one. This philosophy was brought to you courtesy of the Aquarius moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (APRIL 6). Who is being helped by this and how? That’s the question that clarifies your action and provides the through-line from which this year emerges as one of your best yet. The great causes and supporting roles demand your devotion. In a strange way, it’s your spiritual generosity that brings everything good to you. Taurus and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 14, 33, 27 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Many people older than 18 are not adults — not really. Adulthood includes the acceptance of full responsibility for oneself on all levels. You’ll feel the weight of that with pride today.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll get to know how someone behaves in a variety of situations. It takes trust to maneuver a transactional relationship. It takes much more trust to navigate relationships that go beyond the transactional.