Horoscopes: April 5

When fear talks, it says, “You can do it next time.” Sometimes there’s a next time, sometimes not. Do everything in your power to make the deal, create the impact or find out the answer this time. A lunar alignment with Pluto brings up a strong point: Opportunities come more often to those who seize the moment.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 5). Multifaceted prosperity will be a hallmark of the year. You’ll either like what you’re attracting or tweak your output until you do. Love comes on waves of practicality, earning your trust and allowing you to revel in the joys and perks of teamwork. September features joint ventures and the acquisition of skills. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 7, 17 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not working for the praise. You really want to learn from the task at hand. The applause makes the work more pleasant, though. Beware the addictive quality of approval.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you know how to have fun, you also know how to be fun. This is what you’ll bring to others today — a playful sensibility that keeps the day percolating with interest.