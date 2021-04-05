Horoscopes: April 5

When fear talks, it says, “You can do it next time.” Sometimes there’s a next time, sometimes not. Do everything in your power to make the deal, create the impact or find out the answer this time. A lunar alignment with Pluto brings up a strong point: Opportunities come more often to those who seize the moment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 5). Multifaceted prosperity will be a hallmark of the year. You’ll either like what you’re attracting or tweak your output until you do. Love comes on waves of practicality, earning your trust and allowing you to revel in the joys and perks of teamwork. September features joint ventures and the acquisition of skills. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 7, 17 and 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re not working for the praise. You really want to learn from the task at hand. The applause makes the work more pleasant, though. Beware the addictive quality of approval.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Because you know how to have fun, you also know how to be fun. This is what you’ll bring to others today — a playful sensibility that keeps the day percolating with interest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a strong urge to poke around and figure out how things work. Some disassembly will be required. It gets especially interesting when you apply the concept on a psychological level.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Reputation is a shadow. Sometimes its contours seem exactly like you; other times, it presents a grand distortion. Either way, neither your shadow nor your reputation will ever be the real you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While you may have a complicated relationship with authority, you like accountability very much. In fact, where none exists, you’ll proactively create it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To know who a person is, study what the person does. That’s the rule to remember today, as you’ll be hearing stories and getting marketed to nonstop with pretty words that only mean as much as their supporting evidence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll do the same thing. Technically, it works just fine, but it won’t feel like before, because you’ve changed. These are early signs. No need to make a move yet. A curiosity is growing in you. More information is coming.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Society may prioritize personality traits and qualities of influence over values like nobility of heart, mind and deed, but your depth of soul prevents you from caving to this shallowness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whenever you have an experience that raises the excitement-level high, it also raises the bar high for future experiences. To some extent, you’ve got your hand on the controls of life today. Happiness will be a pace.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Many skills are nontransferable. With modesty, you’ll learn what’s needed for a new arena. People appreciate your confident yet modest opinion of your own importance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). As for the posturing people, you read their ambition as a desire to evolve instead of a pose to trick people. To some extent, pretending is part of the learning process. Of course, there’s a line. You’ll draw it today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Aside from Stretch Armstrong and Jell-O, very few things, once moved, will revert to their original state. That’s what makes it so remarkable today when a relationship resumes as though nothing happened.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.