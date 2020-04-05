Horoscopes: April 5

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The only motive to have now is no motive at all. This is a time to be hyperaware of what is so. And if you can love what’s going on, then you’ll be even more powerful in the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re thoroughly original. It’s not that you reject the traditional approach or the way most others are doing it, it’s just that you clearly see a way to do it differently.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will feel compelled to nurture those in need better than you would care for yourself. Why? Step back and challenge yourself to give yourself your highest and best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re not “too” anything. You’re just right in all of the categories — just right for you, for this time, for the current circumstances. If you want to change something, start by accepting where you are.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Loving is easier than communicating love, which can be tricky, laden in expectation and the pressure to get things right. For today, stop trying to communicate and just focus on loving.