Horoscopes: April 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Galileo declared that the universe was written in the language of mathematics, without which we cannot understand a single “word” of it. A bit of math in your personal universe can be worked out for game-changing clarity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If there’s a recipe for feeling good, you don’t need to follow it. You’re like the master chef with so much experience that you need no added instruction. Conjuring deliciousness is just what you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Being a role model beats trying to get your point across with verbal instruction, especially considering how often you’ve had to repeat yourself lately. Be the lesson.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Once upon a time, comfort was your priority. Now there are many things that come before your comfort — principles that are so much a part of who you are that sticking by them is your first reaction, even if that hurts a little.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can put the brakes on a project if you want to. Things will definitely slow, but the screeching sound will attract much attention and, as it goes with this sort of thing, give the impression of an impending accident.