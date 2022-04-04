 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 4

Holiday Mathis

The beaks of birds are shaped to fit their food. The hummingbird has a dainty dipper suited to hollyhock; the vulture is built to tear into muscle; and don't mess with the woodpecker. The conjunction of Mars and Saturn will show us how suited we are to fulfilling our own needs. Use what works or adapt as necessary.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One thing you can count on is that however good or bad a situation may be, it will change. The impermanence of today's situation is what makes it precious and beautiful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Countries, companies and families all have a culture. These things are more clearly seen from the outside. You'll visit a different group. Your most significant observations will happen just before you step inside the boundary.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Where humor is lacking, you'll have a remedy. But making people laugh isn't your only contribution. You can trust that many would not be where they are today without your birth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The energy that goes into making an impression will be well-spent, not necessarily because you make the intended impact but because you'll learn something in the process.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Peer pressure is real today. People do well-intended but strange things in the name of fitting in. To be an observer in this will be much better than having a participatory position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your strengths will carry a project through. If someone else is weak in an area, you'll override the deficiency. As they say, what doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know what you stand for, and many believe as you do. Involve them as you get into action mode. Sketch some plans. Work solo first, then bring your ideas to the group to revise and refine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). An identity crisis doesn't have to be a large-scale personal catastrophe. Who you are is always changing. Not knowing who you are and what your purpose is at every moment just means you're a human, open to possibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What you think is happening may be incorrect. Pretend, for a minute, that you're wrong. New ideas will occur to you. You'll get unstuck. You may even learn the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're unsure about the next move. There's someone who would feel honored to be your mentor. Figure out what you need and how best to communicate that. Then drum up the courage and ask for it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Diversity makes groups strong. It's true for your friend group, too. People with different strengths will add to your life, whereas a group that is too much of one thing won't have the spark.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You're a meteorologist of emotional weather. You read the atmosphere and determine what kind of protection will be appropriate. A metaphoric umbrella will serve you well around certain individuals.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (April 4). Out with the old. Like sandbags dropped from a hot air balloon, you'll toss then rise. Your spirit is made even more buoyant with excellent company coming into your realm. You'll share laughter, good food and novel experiences with talented friends. Also featured: a change of purpose, hearts on fire and poetic justice. Sagittarius and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 9, 2, 28 and 12.

