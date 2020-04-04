Horoscopes: April 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Like the moon to the sea, you'll move things without touching them. You only have to be yourself, moving along your usual orbit, and things with reflect back naturally.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes, you have to go a little wild to know different sides of yourself. Each situation is different though. Certain wild situations are best passed on. Your judgment on the matter will be excellent.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). For an option to be truly healthy, it must make sense across several categories. If it's good for your body but not your budget, or the other way around, keep looking for alternatives that make more sense.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll experience an instance of poetic justice. This is the most delicious happening of the week and is best savored instead of shared, as its meaning is mostly relevant to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's wonderful to love someone, and you'll bounce around in the effervescent feeling of this. Be careful not to make this person the center of your life though. You are far better suited for that role.