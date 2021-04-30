Horoscopes: April 30

The sun conjunct Uranus and a lunar opposition to Mars warn against an overabundance of self-involvement. When simple rules of common decency seem like epic achievements, things are in a sorry state. This simple advice bears mention: When people are talking to you, pay attention. You might be the only one who does.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 30). The endeavor becomes possible because you believe it is possible. You’ll build skills and adopt new modes of thought. It is fortifying beyond measure to know you are growing in mind and spirit. In June, you’ll dedicate yourself to growing in financial ways, too, as your dream needs real-world assets to back it up. Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 17, 3, 37 and 5.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s something of value you don’t want to lose. This is what’s standing between you and a change. The shift will only be possible after you’ve reckoned with your feelings and deemed the loss to be necessary.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you wanted to get judgmental, all the data is right there in front of you. It doesn’t look great on paper, so there’s plenty to judge. But you want to be constructive instead — which is hard, helpful and so on-brand for you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are those who will do anything you ask of them, but you have to tell them exactly what to do. Do you really want to work that hard? Seek people who come with their own initiative.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To talk about what you know and listen when you don’t seems so simple, but many will violate the rule. They speak to fill the void or get attention — tiresome. All you have to do is politely excuse yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you think about it, the amount of love and respect you give yourself pretty much mirrors the amount you give others and vice versa. So no matter how you go about it, increasing the love increases the love.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who worry about having a thing are not really rich in it. There are two ways to be rich — to have so much of something that you can’t possibly run out of it or to have so little of it that you have nothing to lose.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It would be unreasonable and cold-hearted to love only those who love themselves. Love all types if you can. But when it comes to your close relationships, the healthier prospects promise wonderful harmony.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s said that complaining is like a rocking chair; a comfort though it never goes anywhere. Arguably, those who find comfort in complaining provide far less of it to everyone within earshot. Luckily, you know when to use your feet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Explore, decide, change your mind — all part of the process. Anyone who gives you a hard time about this doesn’t fully understand your creativity. Believe in your vision enough for anyone who can’t see it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). But be mindful not to tie your self-worth into anything as precarious as a bank balance, bad hair day or other transitory state. Moods will rise and fall like the temperature outside, but your value remains inestimable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Look into the depth of the sky, imagine the breadth of the ocean, try and count the stars. Take that expansive feeling with you wherever you go and know that whatever it is you think you lack, there really is enough to go around.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s an elegance in you that you often let shine, though sometimes you tuck it behind a shield because you don’t want too many people coming for you at once. Today, you’re very much in control of and aware of this.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.