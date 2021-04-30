Horoscopes: April 30

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To talk about what you know and listen when you don’t seems so simple, but many will violate the rule. They speak to fill the void or get attention — tiresome. All you have to do is politely excuse yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you think about it, the amount of love and respect you give yourself pretty much mirrors the amount you give others and vice versa. So no matter how you go about it, increasing the love increases the love.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Those who worry about having a thing are not really rich in it. There are two ways to be rich — to have so much of something that you can’t possibly run out of it or to have so little of it that you have nothing to lose.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It would be unreasonable and cold-hearted to love only those who love themselves. Love all types if you can. But when it comes to your close relationships, the healthier prospects promise wonderful harmony.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s said that complaining is like a rocking chair; a comfort though it never goes anywhere. Arguably, those who find comfort in complaining provide far less of it to everyone within earshot. Luckily, you know when to use your feet.