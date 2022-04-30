 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horoscopes: April 30

Holiday Mathis

The cosmic hits keep coming with today’s solar eclipse, new moon and a conjunction of Venus and Jupiter. It is only by temporarily losing our sense of grounding that we appreciate the security of reliable things. The new moon reminds us what and who we can count on. Venus and Jupiter align to bring good fortune from dependable sources.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you dare risk your heart? It’s one of the more precious things you can put on the line. And though you’re likely to get hurt at some point, it will also be completely worth it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something is weighing you down. As soon as you make a decision, the weight will lift. What matters is not the decision itself, but that you made it. No matter which way you go, you’ll be freer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be a magnet for temptation, especially of the retail variety. You’ll identify with certain possessions. They represent who you want to be. Don’t spend money you haven’t made yet and you’ll do just fine.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Keeping up with someone for a few minutes each day builds more of a relationship than talking for hours but once a month. What else might improve with just a few minutes of daily attention?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Do not get caught up in worrying about someone’s approval. There are billions of people in the world. If you’re not getting the response you need, move to the next.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll appreciate a story that doesn’t spell out every last detail. You’ll like a plan that leaves room for freestyling. And you will prefer relationships that are a little ambiguous in their rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re an adept conversationalist and you know better than to try to control conversation. You steer to the feel-good topics, then hope for the best. Some people have their own conversational agenda, and you’ll roll with that too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t let the vibes around you get too heavy. A degree of detachment will help. Your choices matter, but they do not define you. You are the person making choices, not the choices themselves.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today, you’ll fall into a pleasant social groove. Your specialty is knowing how people like to be acknowledged and giving that to them. A Leo helps you trust the guidance of your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You love a challenge but are reticent to challenge others because you don’t want to inconvenience anyone or make them work harder than they want to. Don’t worry about today. People will show you what they’re willing to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Even though you try your best, you’ll still make mistakes. This is how it should be. Life would be so boring if things always came easily. By getting it wrong a few times you’ll learn what you need to do to get it right.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People talk. It’s what they do. There’s no choice you could make that others wouldn’t mention, so just make the choices you can stand behind regardless of what they say.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 30). You’ll do important work, driven by deadlines. Although you might not succeed easily, you will certainly succeed. You like doing hard things — it’s what makes you awesome. Your influence will grow, and you’ll be far more powerful than you imagine yourself to be. Test it. Make bold moves and watch how others copy you. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 2, 26, 13 and 7.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Taurean humor is sharp and dry. Case in point: Johnny Galecki, who is perhaps best known for his role as doctor Leonard Hofstadter, the brainiac who bridged the worlds of geeks and girls in the television series “The Big Bang Theory.” Those who enjoy a Christmas tradition that includes the 1989 Griswold family classic film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” know Galecki as young Rusty Griswold.



