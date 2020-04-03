Horoscopes: April 3
0 comments

Horoscopes: April 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

Mercury and Neptune align in Pisces to give us the most psychically alive day of the year. Trust your intuition. Use your third eye to navigate, create and connect. Get in better touch with your senses, emotions and inner vision. And, once you do, get used to being right. Venus scoots into social Gemini, encouraging us to share our findings.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 3). If you don’t really want something, obstacles are ever-present, overwhelming and unsolvable. When you really want something, you either don’t see obstacles or you see, solve and surmount them right quick. Your cosmic birthday gift is clarity as to your desire. It changes everything. You’re powerful — magical actually. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 22, 16, 14 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a group project in the works, and each person has different needs. Don’t let the conversation focus on egos involved. Instead, keep things on track by pointing all energies toward resolving the issues.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dreams have been called postcards from another world, an interior landscape where a different language is spoken. The awake and reasonable part of you could crack some of this subconscious code today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be easy to blame circumstances for the things you don’t have time for today, but that goes against your sense of responsibility. Instead, you’ll make extra efforts to prioritize what matters to you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unfamiliar people are much easier to read after you’ve dropped all assumptions and released the need to rush to an assessment. Ask questions instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may doubt your path, don’t turn back. Forward march. The scenery will get better up ahead. The time to change is when you’re certain. Give yourself the leeway to toy with ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can occupy the present without being there. Your internal reality is constantly reaching into the future, back to the past or to the realms where the opinions and stories exist. Bringing yourself to the present moment takes effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You appreciate easy, delightful hours but you don’t expect every moment to be a smooth adventure. This helps you take on challenges without the stress and drama that comes with thinking things should be different.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you had all the money you could possibly spend, then would you still be doing this work you’re doing today? If not, what work would you still be willing to do? A job you love won’t feel like a job at all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What should you do with the thoughts and actions that run at cross-purposes with what you want? Drop them. Decide what to do and then tell yourself that it’s as good as done.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The routines of your day are the basis for your happiness. Any steps to tweak them, even slightly, toward thinking and feeling better will, over time, make a huge difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll casually put your proposal on the table. You may consider letting people peek at the deal while telling them that it’s not available. All people wants what they can’t have.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s something in the way you communicate with your loved ones that cannot be duplicated. You’re special. Know this and expect your people to keep coming back for what only you can deliver.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: April 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 1

Happy New Year! No, that’s not an April Fools’ joke. Many ancient cultures celebrated the start of the new year on or around April 1, which cl…

Horoscopes: March 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 28

The cosmic picture today is one of symmetry and harmony, with no fewer than six significant trines to boost the vibration in a direction of ha…

Horoscopes: March 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 30

Mars marches into Aquarius with the agenda of doing some good in the world. The favored means will be technological. Innovators of all kinds w…

Horoscopes: March 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 29

It’s the last day of Mars in Capricorn and an excellent time to review issues of power, leadership and control. How have you influenced others…

Horoscopes: April 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: April 2

When walking forward, you can’t stumble over things that are behind you. Thinking forward is different. In your mind, the past can be as real …

Horoscopes: March 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 31

Mars and Saturn align in Aquarius like two serious students cramming for a test in the study hall of life. They review notes, quiz each other,…

Horoscopes: March 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 31

Mars and Saturn align in Aquarius like two serious students cramming for a test in the study hall of life. They review notes, quiz each other,…

Horoscopes: March 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 27

Whatever it is, Venus and Jupiter want it for you. A cosmic backing like this doesn’t come along on the daily, so this is a moment to double-d…

Horoscopes: March 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 23

The warrior energy is strong with the Aries new moon around the bend. It’s an ideal time to explore the link between anger, fear and control. …

Horoscopes: March 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: March 18

The Capricorn moon influence recalls the cosmic clock and prods our personal feelings about the passage of hours or decades, as it were. None …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News