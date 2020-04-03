Horoscopes: April 3

Mercury and Neptune align in Pisces to give us the most psychically alive day of the year. Trust your intuition. Use your third eye to navigate, create and connect. Get in better touch with your senses, emotions and inner vision. And, once you do, get used to being right. Venus scoots into social Gemini, encouraging us to share our findings.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 3). If you don’t really want something, obstacles are ever-present, overwhelming and unsolvable. When you really want something, you either don’t see obstacles or you see, solve and surmount them right quick. Your cosmic birthday gift is clarity as to your desire. It changes everything. You’re powerful — magical actually. Pisces and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 22, 16, 14 and 9.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a group project in the works, and each person has different needs. Don’t let the conversation focus on egos involved. Instead, keep things on track by pointing all energies toward resolving the issues.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dreams have been called postcards from another world, an interior landscape where a different language is spoken. The awake and reasonable part of you could crack some of this subconscious code today.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be easy to blame circumstances for the things you don’t have time for today, but that goes against your sense of responsibility. Instead, you’ll make extra efforts to prioritize what matters to you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unfamiliar people are much easier to read after you’ve dropped all assumptions and released the need to rush to an assessment. Ask questions instead.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may doubt your path, don’t turn back. Forward march. The scenery will get better up ahead. The time to change is when you’re certain. Give yourself the leeway to toy with ideas.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can occupy the present without being there. Your internal reality is constantly reaching into the future, back to the past or to the realms where the opinions and stories exist. Bringing yourself to the present moment takes effort.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You appreciate easy, delightful hours but you don’t expect every moment to be a smooth adventure. This helps you take on challenges without the stress and drama that comes with thinking things should be different.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you had all the money you could possibly spend, then would you still be doing this work you’re doing today? If not, what work would you still be willing to do? A job you love won’t feel like a job at all.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What should you do with the thoughts and actions that run at cross-purposes with what you want? Drop them. Decide what to do and then tell yourself that it’s as good as done.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The routines of your day are the basis for your happiness. Any steps to tweak them, even slightly, toward thinking and feeling better will, over time, make a huge difference.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll casually put your proposal on the table. You may consider letting people peek at the deal while telling them that it’s not available. All people wants what they can’t have.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s something in the way you communicate with your loved ones that cannot be duplicated. You’re special. Know this and expect your people to keep coming back for what only you can deliver.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
