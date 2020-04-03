Horoscopes: April 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Unfamiliar people are much easier to read after you’ve dropped all assumptions and released the need to rush to an assessment. Ask questions instead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Though you may doubt your path, don’t turn back. Forward march. The scenery will get better up ahead. The time to change is when you’re certain. Give yourself the leeway to toy with ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can occupy the present without being there. Your internal reality is constantly reaching into the future, back to the past or to the realms where the opinions and stories exist. Bringing yourself to the present moment takes effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You appreciate easy, delightful hours but you don’t expect every moment to be a smooth adventure. This helps you take on challenges without the stress and drama that comes with thinking things should be different.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you had all the money you could possibly spend, then would you still be doing this work you’re doing today? If not, what work would you still be willing to do? A job you love won’t feel like a job at all.