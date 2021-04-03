Horoscopes: April 3

A warning from Mercury, entering a willful zone: Desire limits the scope of what can be found. Once seized by desire, all we can see is that which we burn for. Though much more is present, our gaze sticks to surfaces illuminated by the stuff of our wanting. In other words, we see with the greatest clarity those scenes we need nothing from.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 3). Permission to dream outrageously! The answer to a pressurized situation is to apply more pressure. Set unrealistic goals. Impossible aims free you to think of the most creative means of getting there. That success is entirely unlikely will not stop your endeavor from yielding results nothing short of magical and astounding. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 18, 14, 3 and 7.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re bold, blunt and get away with it because you’re also benevolent. (Never mind being totally in the right — which is something to keep to yourself, as it never goes down easy.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is possible to go through days without feeling completely awake. Today, when your brain enlivens and the ideas drop in, it’s a gentle high — like the plants must feel when the rains begin — perked up, more than alive.