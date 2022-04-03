Horoscopes: April 3

Many cosmologists believe that over 13 billion years ago, the entire universe was condensed into a space smaller than a dust speck. How we’ve grown. The lunar conjunction to Uranus suggests the meeting of an emotion, an appetite and a point of ignition. Something as small as an idea will set off an expansive chain of events.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a certain way you’d like to be. Put yourself around people who have the skill set. When you’re around people who have what you want, much can happen through osmosis.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Remind yourself of your good qualities, not because you need ego inflation but because taking inventory on what you’ve nurtured in yourself will get you in touch with what you have to offer the world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Even though it can be intimidating to meet new people, there’s much to be gained by taking the initiative to connect. It starts with a handshake. Strangers become friends.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Usually, you know when to step in and lend a hand. You’re always game for saving the day. Today brings up some gray area. You may not be sure if it’s your place or your turn. Pause. Advance only when sure.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Obviously, you exist. Remind everyone. Take up as much space as possible. Walk the parameters of your territory. Gesture broadly. Make waves. Be the force.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll get the chance to show what you’ve been up to and get some constructive feedback. If others seem surprised by your work, it’s just because you’ve been doing it so quietly. They had no idea what to expect from you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You sense how others are feeling even when they don’t want you to. They may not be open to discussing what they are going through, but your gentle, receptive attitude will let them know you’re a soft place to land.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Taste is simply a matter of knowing what you genuinely like and why. Forget about what’s popular, what will sell or any other social concern and get deeply in touch with your own preferences.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One way you can tell a true friend: If it’s important to you, it’s important to your friend. If you feel free to share on subjects in which your friend has no other interest except that it matters to you, you’ve found a keeper.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It doesn’t matter how fast you go as long as it’s the right direction, which is to say, forward. Sometimes forward looks like falling down. It always involves getting up again. Things don’t have to be smooth to be right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve a unique perspective but you don’t realize what it is yet. You can’t find out by asking others. Go inside yourself and direct your questions to your own heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don’t leave a situation before the agreed upon ending. It takes patience to hang in for the last bits because your mind will be racing ahead to the next thing, but just hang in there.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 3). You’ll have the guts to ask for something outrageous, and the grit to keep working until you get it. Wins in the realm of reputation and public image open new options. Your financial picture brightens when you add a new skill. Loved ones benefit from your recommendations and support. Capricorn and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 19, 4, 30 and 22.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Iconic primatologist Jane Goodall is the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, having conducted a 60-year study in the wild. Her observations changed the understanding of animal behavior in scientific communities and beyond as well as contributed to the conservation and preservation of wild habitats. Three Aries luminaries speak to the anthropologist’s fiery drive. Mercury in empathetic Pisces is an apt placement for interspecies understanding.

