Horoscopes: April 29

The magic questions of the day: How many attempts should you make before you change your approach? The answer lies in nuanced feedback coming from the thing we are attempting to alter. Note that your subject speaks its language. A suggestion from Mercury and Neptune: Turn up your sensitivity and get ready to decipher a code.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 29). What is the secret to your good fortune? The same thing that’s at the heart of all good manners and best practices: paying attention. You do it thoroughly and with style. As for the professional boon in July; it’s not all about the money but it sure will feel good when this allows you to do something special for your people. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 33, 28 and 12.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you want to make your work the best it can be, you’re willing to entertain new ideas. You’ll banter, twist and play around with your resources. Changes and add-ons will take it to the next level.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The essence of your attractiveness today is made tangible in the way you approach common activities with uncommon grace. Yes, you’re being observed. In fact, you have someone’s rapt attention.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Casual relationships continue to have a profound influence on the path your life takes. Friendships lead to the career opportunities, romantic ties and lifestyle choices that color your world.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one likes to feel like the person they are talking to is looking over their soldier for more interesting engagements. You are careful to devote quality attention to the one you’re with and should accept no less from others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve known your nearest and dearest long enough for the relationship to exist within a large margin of predictability, and yet... today will still bring you a surprise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Complex problems may not require complex solutions. However, finding the solution that works may be a long and winding journey that seems complicated indeed! Regardless, stay in it for the long haul and the satisfying end.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are invigorated by the creativity that flows through you when you’re designing answers. Your aim is to make something that contributes to an easier, more harmonious and lovelier experience of life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are no ideal groups, though it’s fun to imagine things being better. Organizational change tends to happen very slowly; changing yourself is relatively quick and doing so will affect the entire group.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You want something from someone, and this gives a nervy and uncomfortable tension to the relationship. It’s hard to subvert such a thing. You’d be better off breaking the tension by calling out your want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’d rather make things than own things. You scratch an itch by making something and giving it away. You’ll repeat this several times until one day you’ll decide to charge for it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Enthusiasm is Miracle-Gro for projects, people and bonds. Still, there’s such a thing as too much. The wrong dose of excitement makes people uncomfortable. Learn what’s appropriate by incrementally testing the waters.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Nobody is perfect and those who try and accept everyone’s faults are saving themselves from a lot of wasted energy and drama. Busy people living their purpose (read: you) don’t have time to mix into pettiness.
