Horoscopes: April 29

The magic questions of the day: How many attempts should you make before you change your approach? The answer lies in nuanced feedback coming from the thing we are attempting to alter. Note that your subject speaks its language. A suggestion from Mercury and Neptune: Turn up your sensitivity and get ready to decipher a code.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 29). What is the secret to your good fortune? The same thing that’s at the heart of all good manners and best practices: paying attention. You do it thoroughly and with style. As for the professional boon in July; it’s not all about the money but it sure will feel good when this allows you to do something special for your people. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 33, 28 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Because you want to make your work the best it can be, you’re willing to entertain new ideas. You’ll banter, twist and play around with your resources. Changes and add-ons will take it to the next level.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The essence of your attractiveness today is made tangible in the way you approach common activities with uncommon grace. Yes, you’re being observed. In fact, you have someone’s rapt attention.