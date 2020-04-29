Horoscopes: April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It is said that dreaming of the ocean calls up one’s inner emotive state, whether tempestuous or tranquil. The waves can be a playground for dolphins and surfers, or they can be fearsome and overwhelming forces of nature. This Cancer moon angles dreamy Neptune calling forth the mystical power of the ocean into our consciousness.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (April 29). You want to learn things for yourself. This year you’ll make bigger efforts to get hands on with matters that once seemed beyond your scope, or perhaps below it. You’ll gain even more integrity and deep knowledge, which makes for interesting conversations, relationships and work. You’ll be paid very well for your expertise. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 30, 22, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve a terrific instinct for which change to make. One habit shift can be life-altering. Just imagine how things could be in six months’ time if you were to start now.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a busy person juggling to get things done when the circumstances of life have tied your hands. The limitation is what makes you remarkable. Give yourself credit.