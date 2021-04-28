Horoscopes: April 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are still discovering how to best project your talents. Right now, this is not about trying new things out. Rather, it’s a process of stripping away the excess to reveal the pure essence of what you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Crude resources and tools will force you to reckon with the soundness of an idea. The concept will have to be very strong to shine through. Indeed, when you have a wonderful idea, it doesn’t take much to convey it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The important thing sticks. You may not know why it’s important, but the picture that lingers in your mind after the situation has long passed is there for a reason. All will be revealed in time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). While it is pleasant to spend time with that cheerful and even-tempered someone, you must admit that the troublemaker in your life has an irreplaceable role. To interact with both people in the same day is heavenly!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s a danger of getting too stuffy in your approach. What if you were to take things in a direction quite casual, whimsical and anti-intellectual? In a weird way, the scene can be elevated by the seemingly low brow.